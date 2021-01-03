Amanda Kloots Is ‘Finally Ready’ For Therapy 6 Months After Husband Nick Cordero’s Death

Amanda Kloots is prioritizing self-care for 2021.

The fitness influencer revealed in an emotional Instagram post over the holiday weekend that she has reached an important milestone in her grieving process nearly six months after losing husband Nick Cordero.

“New Year’s has been tough, extremely hard for me. I’ve cried more recently than in a while. I thought Christmas would be hard, this was worse,” Amanda wrote on her Instagram story. “I think it’s because when the new year comes you want a clean slate or to forget about last year, esp 2020. But, I can’t forget about last year and will not be able to wipe that slate clean. I also think I am slightly scared of what can happen in a year, how much things can change.”

The 38-year-old admitted that she thinks the tragedy and aftermath of Nick’s death is “catching up” to her and she’s hit the point where she believes it’s time to seek outside help.

“Lastly, I think everything I went through is finally catching up to me and I am finally ready to go to therapy to address the trauma,” she added.

Nick died on July 5 following an intense battle with COVID-19. He was just 41 years old. The Broadway star and Amanda tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, son Elvis, two years later.

Amanda kept fans informed with frequent updates on Nick’s condition and has continued using her platforms to be open about how she’s coping without him. In her newest post, she reflected on why it’s important to her to stay so forthcoming and how she hopes her story has been of service to others grappling with similar struggles.

“I share all of this as my continued honesty about grief and loss. How it ebbs and flows, changes a lot. How it hides and then finds you. How it’s a journey, not just a week. How it’s continued struggle even as I stay positive and active. How you can cry some days for two seconds or two hours. How it makes you feel so lonely and confused,” she wrote.

“Being honest, acknowledging all of this instead of hiding it, has helped me. I hope it helps you.”

— Erin Biglow