Amanda Kloots Celebrates First Birthday Without Late Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is celebrating her first birthday without late husband Nick Cordero.

“The Talk” co-host shared a sweet photo with baby Elvis this weekend, writing, “Thank you so much for all the birthday love today! I had an amazing birthday that ended with a huge chocolate cake and my best guy. Here’s to another trip around the sun. Let’s try to radiate sunshine every day.”

Looks like Amanda also did some horseback riding to celebrate the day, as she shared another photo rocking a pink and purple tutu while mounted on a horse. “Horsing around on my birthday,” she wrote in the caption.

On Sunday, Amanda shared another photo of herself holding balloons on the beach, reflecting on how she’s worked through her grief since husband Nick passed away last July.

“How I’ve learned to deal with the first, the hard times in grief? I focus on ‘getting through’ and I ask for help,” she began.

“The day, the event will happen. You cannot stop that. You cannot stop your emotions either that are tied to these special times. So I tell myself to just get through,” she continued.

“It doesn’t mean the day can’t be happy or it won’t be sad, easy or hard—you acknowledge everything you’re feeling knowing that within seconds it can change,” she added. “That is grief. Sometimes I cry for three seconds then immediately laugh for three minutes. Sometimes I’m completely present in a conversation and then I’m drifting off into space unable to listen or comprehend. I just get through.”

“I also ask for help, a lot of help and a lot of favors,” Amanda continued. “I couldn’t ‘get through’ this alone. My family and friends and people I don’t even know have helped me every single day and especially through big days. Thank you all so very much. I know asking for help can be scary and not the easiest thing to do sometimes, but I would never be able to get through this time in my life without it.”

Just last week, Amanda shared the last family photo taken with Nick on her 38th birthday in 2020. In the snap, Nick wrapped an arm around Amanda and held onto their then-infant son, Elvis.

“Our last family photo taken on my birthday last year,” she captioned the snap. “Nick started feeling tired on this night so after dinner we went to bed early.”⠀

“Nick kept telling me that day, ‘next year I’ll give you the best birthday ever.’ It was early quarantine days so we felt lost, unable to do anything. Despite that, I still had a lovely day,” she continued.

Later that March, Nick was taken into intensive care and diagnosed with COVID-19. The Broadway star, 41, went on to have a grueling, months-long battle with the virus, during which he fought lung infections, had two mini strokes and got his right leg amputated. He died of COVID-19 complications on July 5 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

— by Katcy Stephan