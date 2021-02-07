Amanda Gorman Reads Inspiring Poem Honoring Super Bowl LV Honorary Captains Before Big Game

Weeks after her breakout performance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Amanda Gorman made a splash with her words once again at Super Bowl LV.

The highly acclaimed poet joined the telecast minutes before kickoff to read a new original work. The piece honored three everyday heroes who were selected as the game’s honorary captains for their work in their communities.

“Today, we honor our three captains for their actions and impact in a time of uncertainty and need,” she began. “They’ve taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations, uplifting their communities and nation as leaders, healers and educators.”

Amanda first shined a light on U.S. Marine veteran James Martin, who was recognized for his work supporting local youth and veterans.

“James has felt the wounds of warfare, but this warrior still shares his home with at-risk kids. During COVID he’s even lent a hand, live-streaming football for family and fans,” she shared.

Amanda then shared the stories of educator Trimaine Davis and I.C.U. nurse manager Suzie Dorner, the latter of whom had been selected to do the Super Bowl LV coin flip.

“Trimaine is an educator who works non-stop, providing his communities with hotspots, laptops and tech workshops so his students have all the tools they need to succeed in life and in school,” the National Youth Poet Laureate said aloud.

“Suzie is the I.C.U. Nurse manager at a Tampa hospital. Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible. She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic and fights to save other lives in the I.C.U. battle zone, defining the frontline heroes risking their lives for our own,” she continued.

“Let us walk with these warriors, charge on with these champions and carry forth the call of our captains. We celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion, by doing what is right and just, for while we honor them today, it is they who every day honor us,” Amanda concluded.

Late last month, the NFL announced that Amanda would be paying tribute James, Trimaine and Suzie ahead of the game.

“We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shared in a statement at the time. “During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday.”