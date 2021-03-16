WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Alicia Silverstone Is ‘Loving’ Harry Styles ‘Clueless’ Inspired Grammy Look

Did Harry Styles get inspired by “Clueless” for his Grammy Awards fashion?

Alicia Silverstone who starred in the ‘90s’ classic comedy shared a photo on Instagram on Monday of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer alongside photos of her character Cher wearing a similar yellow plaid jacket and pink feather boa.

“I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles!! 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. 😘 Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar,” she captioned the photo.

Harry won a Grammy Award on Sunday night for Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Watermelon Sugar.”

But the “Clueless” star isn’t the only one celebrating Harry’s Grammy win. Lizzo shared a sweet moment on her Instagram, posting a couple photos of them hugging and captioning the snaps, “HARRY WON A GRAMMY !!!! @harrystyles”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

It was a totally fun moment between superstars and Lizzo knows all about those Grammy-winning moments! Last year she made a sweep, snagging awards for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Truth Hurts,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome,” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Taylor Swift Thanks Love Joe Alwyn Touching Grammy’s Speech

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.