Alicia Silverstone Is ‘Loving’ Harry Styles ‘Clueless’ Inspired Grammy Look

Did Harry Styles get inspired by “Clueless” for his Grammy Awards fashion?

Alicia Silverstone who starred in the ‘90s’ classic comedy shared a photo on Instagram on Monday of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer alongside photos of her character Cher wearing a similar yellow plaid jacket and pink feather boa.

“I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles!! 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. 😘 Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar,” she captioned the photo.

Harry won a Grammy Award on Sunday night for Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Watermelon Sugar.”

But the “Clueless” star isn’t the only one celebrating Harry’s Grammy win. Lizzo shared a sweet moment on her Instagram, posting a couple photos of them hugging and captioning the snaps, “HARRY WON A GRAMMY !!!! @harrystyles”

It was a totally fun moment between superstars and Lizzo knows all about those Grammy-winning moments! Last year she made a sweep, snagging awards for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Truth Hurts,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome,” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You.

