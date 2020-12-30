Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s 6-Year-Old Genesis Drops Hilarious Truths In Funny Video

Kids say the darnedest things!

Swizz Beatz posted a hilarious video on Tuesday of his 6-year-old son, Genesis, just dropping the honest truth about things he sees, but in typical kid fashion, sometimes you wish they didn’t totally say everything out loud.

“Bumps,” Genesis says as he looks at the feet of someone on a boat. The person in question appears to have major calluses on the top of their toes.

When Swizz asks his boy how exactly the person got bumps on their feet, little Genesis looks up and seems totally confused. They settle on he fell off a cliff and that’s how he got bumps on his feet. The funny video – you just have to watch it – clearly shows off Genesis’ fun personality.

He just rang in his 6th birthday earlier this week and in honor of his special day, he got the whole family to dress up. Genesis rocked an all-black suit and a set of perfectly polished dress shoes for his big birthday.

Genesis also showed off his musical talents, dropping beats for his dad in a fun video. Swizz captioned the series of videos and snaps, “It’s a Real one’s Birthday 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 The Big 6 Genesis 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 This little guy is in his own zone at all times 😂 We love you King and thank you for bringing the world so much personality and Love❤️ Let’s look at some amazing moments 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Time move so fast damn💨💨💨.”

Alicia also shared a touching tribute, writing on her Instagram, “Flashback to my lil guy!! Happy birthday sweetest Gen Gen!! You are full of so much light and fire!! I love your individuality and warrior spirit!! And I absolutely love walking your path with you! Always here and always near! My little prince!! 😘😘😘😘.”

Happy birthday, Genesis!