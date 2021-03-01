Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Sixth Child Just Months After She Gave Birth To Son Eduardo

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are now parents to a sixth child!

The couple announced on Instagram on Monday that they welcomed another baby to bring their family total to eight! Hilaria, 37, shared a photo on Instagram of herself with all six children and gave Alec a photo credit for taking the snap. She simply captioned the photo with the number seven and a heart.



The couple has yet to reveal if the new bundle of joy was adopted or born via a surrogate. It is also unclear if the baby is a boy or a girl, but it means a lot more baby cuddles in the house. Their newest bundle joins the family, just six months after Hilaria gave birth to their son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas.

Alec and Hilaria are already parents to 6-month-old Edu, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, and daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7.

In September, Hilaria shared the first family photo of her newborn baby boy with his four siblings.

“Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the initial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together…hearts full. Today we wake up to 9/11 and I think about my little New Yorkers, my little beings of this next generation. We talk to them about the significance of today, in different ways to each, as they are different ages. We remember, we mourn, and we honor. As their mother, I meditate on how I can raise them to make this planet more peaceful, more respected, and safer,” the caption reads.

Hilaria announced she was expecting in April 2020 after suffering a miscarriage in November 2019.

At the time she shared an emotional video, which featured her daughter Carmen. She captioned the post, “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say.”

