Alec Baldwin Quits Twitter Amid Wife Hilaria Baldwin’s Heritage Controversy

Alec Baldwin has had enough of Twitter.

The actor announced on Sunday that he was leaving the platform, writing, “Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party. Goodbye for now.”

Goodbye for now. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) January 18, 2021

The 62-year-old actor recently defended his wife Hilaria after she faced backlash surrounding her heritage.

In an interview with the New York Times at the end of December, the mom of five reflected on the recent scandal that erupted when a Twitter user claimed in a now-viral post that Hilaria had been perpetuating a “decade-long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.”

The fitness expert told the paper that she believes there is not “something I’m doing wrong” and that she finds the controversy “surreal,” adding, “I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary.”

The subsequent thread referenced past TV appearances in which Hilaria spoke with an apparent Spanish accent, which isn’t prevalent in more recent footage.

The 36-year-old and husband responded in respective Instagram videos in which they denied Hilaria had ever misrepresented herself.

Hilaria set the record straight about her birthplace and Spanish roots, saying, “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

In her video, Hilaria also addressed her birth name of Hillary Hayward-Thomas and explained that she used both Hillary and Hilaria depending on which country she was in before ultimately deciding to “consolidate” and go by Hilaria permanently.

Hilaria went on to explain that she first visited Spain when she was a baby and has returned at least once a year ever since. Though the Times reports that Hilaria declined to specify exactly how much time she has spent there, she did say there was a blend of education and leisure during her stays.

Hilaria also claimed to have been unaware of magazine articles and online bios in which she was said to have been born in Mallorca, Spain.

She reiterated that she considers herself to have always been straightforward about her background, “The things I have shared about myself are very clear. I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

When asked about a prior cooking segment on the “Today” show in which she seemed to forget the word “cucumber,” Hilaria told the times that it was a “brain fart,” and clarified her outlook on pursuing a life in the public eye, adding, “My intention is not to be an American TV personality. My intention is not to be a Spanish TV personality. My intention is to talk about health and fitness and being a mom.”

