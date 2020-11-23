Al Roker Returns To ‘Today’ After Prostate Cancer Surgery: ‘I Feel Good, I Really Do’

Al Roker was back on the “Today” show after undergoing surgery to remove his prostate following his cancer diagnosis.

He was welcomed back by his socially distanced co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb in studio 1A.

"I feel good, I really do," says @AlRoker. We're checking-in with our good friend Al who is back in studio 1A after receiving surgery for prostate cancer just two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/ZHdjJqyfDY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 23, 2020

“I had great surgeons,” Roker said. “I had a lot of love from my family… and a lot of you, and all of you just really took care of me.”

Last week the “Today” host was still on the mend but shared a positive update with his fans on social media writing, “Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home. A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon,” Al shared.

.@AlRoker joins us for the first time since his prostate cancer surgery to share an update on his recovery. Dr. Vincent Laudone of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center says Al has “an excellent prognosis.” pic.twitter.com/2njMBP7Tpn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 17, 2020

Al announced on “Today” in early November that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Al explained during the November 6 show. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

We’re so glad to see Al doing better!