Al Roker Returns To ‘Today’ After Prostate Cancer Surgery: ‘I Feel Good, I Really Do’

Al Roker was back on the “Today” show after undergoing surgery to remove his prostate following his cancer diagnosis.

He was welcomed back by his socially distanced co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb in studio 1A.

“I had great surgeons,” Roker said. “I had a lot of love from my family… and a lot of you, and all of you just really took care of me.”

Last week the “Today” host was still on the mend but shared a positive update with his fans on social media writing, “Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home. A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon,” Al shared.

Al announced on “Today” in early November that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Al explained during the November 6 show. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

We’re so glad to see Al doing better!

