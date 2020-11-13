Al Roker Is Recovering After Prostate Surgery: ‘See You All Soon’

Al Roker is on the mend after undergoing prostate surgery earlier this week. The veteran “Today” show host shared a positive update with his fans on social media on Thursday, writing, “Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home. A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon,” Al shared.

He was joined in a photo with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and in another photo their son, Nicholas.

Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home. IA big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon. pic.twitter.com/PoZZWpDcFE — Al Roker (@alroker) November 12, 2020

Al announced on “Today” in early November that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Al explained during the November 6 show. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

At the time he said he would be undergoing surgery but was already planning his return to TV.