Adele’s Divorce From Simon Konecki Gets Finalized Nearly 2 Years After Split (Report)

Seems like Adele is officially divorced!

The singer and ex-husband Simon Konecki have finalized their divorce, according to Us Weekly.

A judge signed the settlement on Thursday, according to the report. The “Someone Like You” singer and CEO split up their assets through mediation and they reportedly represented themselves in the case.

The “Make You Feel My Love” songstress and Simon announced their breakup in April 2019 after seven years together. The former couple share 8-year-old son Angelo together. The couple were seeking joint custody and visitation for their son in early filings that were obtained by Us Weekly.

In January, Adele and Simon reportedly reached an agreement on their divorce settlement, according to multiple published reports. The former couple reportedly filed a judgment packet in Los Angeles court on Friday, January 22.

A rep for Adele declined to comment to Access Hollywood’s request for confirmation of the divorce being finalized.



The 32-year-old hasn’t dropped any new music since her 2015 album “25,” but she did address the anticipation during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting monologue back in October.

“I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host,” she said. “Like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that, and there’s a couple of reasons: My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both.”

Despite her hesitation, the Grammy winner’s friend Alan Carr recently revealed in an interview with Michelle Visage for Grazia UK that he’s gotten to hear a few “amazing” snippets from the LP. The British comedian added that he was able to share with Adele what makes her so irreplaceable, no matter how much time may pass.

“I said to her, I said, that voice is like an old friend. Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, ‘Oh, they sound ‘Adele,’ and then when you hear Adele’s voice again, you go, ‘Oh no, there’s only one. There’s only one Adele,’” he gushed.

