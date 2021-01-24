Adele Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary Of ’21’ With Candid Message To Fans

Adele is “Rolling in the Deep” for a special milestone.

The music superstar celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her groundbreaking album “21” over the weekend, reflecting on the project in a candid Instagram post. Adele shared a trio of throwback snaps from a “21” photo shoot, including the now-iconic cover shot, and she noted how long ago that time in her life now feels.

“Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend! It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago,” she wrote in her caption. “But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it.”

Though thousands of fans flocked to the comment section with their own favorite memories of “21,” many others were also curious about an update on Adele’s forthcoming record.

The 32-year-old hasn’t dropped any new music since “21’s” smash follow-up “25” in 2015, but she did address the anticipation during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting monologue back in October.

“I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host,” she said. “Like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that, and there’s a couple of reasons: My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both.”

Despite her hesitation, the Grammy winner’s friend Alan Carr recently revealed in an interview with Michelle Visage for Grazia UK that he’s gotten to hear a few “amazing” snippets from the LP. The British comedian added that he was able to share with Adele what makes her so irreplaceable, no matter how much time may pass.

“I said to her, I said, that voice is like an old friend. Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, ‘Oh, they sound ‘Adele,’ and then when you hear Adele’s voice again, you go, ‘Oh no, there’s only one. There’s only one Adele,'” he gushed.

While the singer is continuing to make creative progress, she’s also been navigating major upheaval in her personal life.

Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki reportedly reached a divorce settlement earlier this week, nearly two years after announcing their split. The former couple shares 8-year-old son, Angelo.

