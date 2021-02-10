Adam Rippon Is Engaged To Boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala: ‘We Bought Ourselves Some Rings’

Adam Rippon is engaged!

The Olympic figure skater announced his engagement to boyfriend Jussi-Pekka “JP” Kajaala on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a series of sweet photos together and writing a heartfelt caption.

“JP and I didn’t get to see each other for almost all of 2020 because of the pandemic. When there was finally a chance for me to go and see him in Finland, I jumped at it. I was there for a little over two months,” he wrote.

“While I was there, I would tell him about five million jokes that I would want to pitch during my 5 hour zoom meetings for our NBC comedy,” Adam continued. “And he would drive me into the Finnish forest where I would attempt to try and “help” him shovel snow so he could keep working on the cottage he’s building.”

Adam concluded the post, “So, in between all that and binging the entire 4 seasons of The Crown, we bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word.. “duh!” We got ~*engaged*~.”

Adam’s famous pals were quick to congratulate him in the comments section. “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski wrote, “CONGRATS TO MY FAVORITE JERSEY COUPLE,” while Dan Levy kept it simple with a series of red heart emojis.

Congratulations to the happy couple!