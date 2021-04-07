WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Adam Levine Wears a Dress To Match Wife Behati Prinsloo And Their Daughters

Adam Levine is proving to be the ultimate girl dad!

The Maroon 5 front man shared an adorable photo on Instagram standing next to his wife Behati Prinsloo and their daughters, Dusty, 4, and Gio, 3, all wearing matching tie-dye dresses while looking away from the camera.

“Girls just wanna have fun 💅🏻,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Adam and Behati have stayed largely private about their family life with their daughters but in February the proud mama shared a rare snap of their youngest girl, Gio Grace, to celebrate the toddler’s birthday.

The mother-daughter duo looked like twins in the adorable photo as they struck a pose with a playful elf filter.

The supermodel simply captioned the sweet post, “My bestie turned 3.”

Prior to the special occasion, Behati also penned a romantic tribute for the Maroon 5 singer in honor of Valentine’s Day. “Every day is [love] day with you @adamlevine,” she wrote. “You’re so cool, you’re so cool, you’re so cool!”

The couple tied the knot in July 2014 with a super-secret romantic wedding in Los Cabos, Mexico.

