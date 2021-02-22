Official Rules

February 23, 2021 — February 24, 2021

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void outside the United States, and where prohibited. Open only to permanent legal U.S. residents who are 18 or older as of February 23rd, 2021. The Access Hollywood PUNKY BREWSTER Instagram Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) will begin on February 23rd, 2021 at 11:00 AM Pacific Time (“PT”) and continue through February 24th, 2021 at 11:00 AM Pacific Time (“PT”) (“Sweepstakes Period”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (defined below) received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include NBCUniversal Media, LLC, and NBC Subsidiary (KNBC-TV) LLC (collectively, “Sponsors”), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER: The Sweepstakes will consist of one (1) random drawing of one (1) individual winner (“Winner”) from among all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. There will be a total of one (1) Winner selected throughout the Sweepstakes Period. Entries must be received within the Sweepstakes Period to be eligible.

To enter the Sweepstakes, visit the Access Hollywood Instagram profile http://www.instagram.com/accessonline (the “Website”) during the Sweepstakes Period, you must follow accessonline’s Instagram and like the post corresponding to the “PUNKY BREWSTER Giveaway Alert”. This shall constitute a single entry to the contest (“Entry”). Limit one (1) Entry per person.

If you choose to submit an Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities.

PRIZE. Sponsors will award one (1) prize (“Prize”) in total. The Prize will consist of a PUNKY BREWSTER Swag Bag containing a camera, film, PUNKY BREWSTER beanie, and laptop stickers. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants grant Sponsors the right to use and otherwise exploit the Entry and to incorporate it in other works in any and all markets and media worldwide in perpetuity. Entrants warrant that they have the sole and exclusive right to grant such rights to Sponsors and that the Sponsors’ use of the Entry will not infringe on any rights of third parties. Winner will be randomly selected and will receive a direct message via Instagram notifying them they have been selected. To claim their prize, Winners must respond by Feb 26th at 12:00 PM PST. Sponsors’ decisions, including, but not limited to, selection of Winner and substitution of Prize, cannot be appealed. Estimated retail value of the Prize is One Hundred Ten Dollars ($110.00). Total actual retail value may vary. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize is the sole responsibility of Winner. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered, or associated with Instagram. Entrants are providing information to Sponsor and not to Instagram. By submitting their entry, entrants agree to the Privacy Policy and to indemnify, release and hold harmless Sponsors, Instagram and their affiliated companies from any liability that may occur from participation in the Sweepstakes and/or use of Prize.