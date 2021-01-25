Abby Lee Miller Applauds JoJo Siwa As A ‘Shining Example’ After Coming Out

Abby Lee Miller is so proud of JoJo Siwa for living her truth!

The 55-year-old “Dance Moms” alum penned a sweet post sharing how proud she is of her former student, who recently revealed during an Instagram Live that she’s part of the LGBTQ community.

“I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it – a shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day, ” she wrote.

Adding, “You put your heart on the platter! (If you know you know) Love you kiddo!!!Keep making me proud.”

The YouTube sensation reposted Abby’s tribute to her and commented on her post, writing, “Love You!”

The 17-year-old thanked fans for their support over the weekend and explained to her millions of followers in a candid Instagram video just how much the love and well wishes she’s received have meant to her.

Though she’s grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response, she also shared why she isn’t in a rush to specify her orientation, explaining that she doesn’t want to put a label on herself while she’s still figuring things out and that she knows this can be a difficult path for so many.

“I have thought about this, but the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I’m super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public,” she responded to a fan who asked, “What label are you?”

Adding, “Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s okay. It’s awesome and the world is there for you. There are so many people that are there for you.”

Jojo also expressed gratitude for her parents’ unconditional acceptance, revealing that her mom told her two years ago that she knew JoJo didn’t only like boys and that it’s totally okay.

Fans began speculating about JoJo’s coming out journey when she lip-synced to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” in a now-viral TikTok video earlier this week. Soon after, she revealed that her cousin had given her a t-shirt with “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” printed on the front and she showed off the garment in a social media photo.

The influencer and social media mogul split from boyfriend Mark Bontempo late last year and she clarified in her newest video that her sexuality wasn’t a factor in their breakup.

Last month, JoJo shared with Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover that she and Mark are still close friends and she’s happy being single but that doesn’t necessarily mean she isn’t ready to mingle!

