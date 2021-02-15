‘90210’ Alum Shenae Grimes-Beech Expecting Baby No. 2

Shenae Grimes-Beech has a bun in the oven!

The “90210” alum took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband Josh Beech are expecting their second child together.

The 31-year-old shared a couple of black-and-white photos where she shows off her baby bump and wrote about how blessed she feels about the happy news.

“Here we go again!!! We’re feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn’t have come at a better time. We’ve just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now,” the caption begins.

Shenae continued, saying their 2-year-old daughter Bowie can’t wait to be a big sister.

“Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for. And as for @joshbeech and I, we are teammates in this life and we’ve shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable we are after tackling our recent cross-country move… in a car… with a toddler and a dog… during a pandemic. So bring it on, Baby Beech #2! We’re ready for ya!!!,” she continued.

The “iZombie” alum finished out the post thanking fans for their well wishes.

“Thanks to those sending well wishes + congrats. We appreciate and love you. PS you can check out out the rest of my first pregnancy photos on thedamnthing.com now!” the post concludes.

— Stephanie Swaim