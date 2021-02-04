2021 Screen Actors Guild Award Nominations Revealed: See The Full List

“Emily In Paris” star Lily Collins and “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs announced the 2021 annual Screen Actors Guild Award nominations on Instagram Live on Thursday morning.

This is the first time that the SAG Award nominations were announced solely through a social media platform.

The 27th SAG Awards ceremony which was initially postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic will take place on April 4th at on TNT and TBS.

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night In Miami…”

“Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steve Yuen, “Minari”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Fraces McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mullian, “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night In Miami…”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead To Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead To Me”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Anne Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudekis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

‘Westworld”