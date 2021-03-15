2021 Oscar Nominations Revealed: See The Full List!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday streaming on YouTube and social media.

Contenders for the biggest award of the night include “Nomadland,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The Mauritanian,” “Mank” and “One Night in Miami.”

The Oscars will be airing on April 25, two months later than last year’s ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of the films nominated were released when movie theaters were primarily closed and with streaming platforms dominated the honors.

Best Picture



“The Father”



“Judas and the Black Messiah”



“Mank”



“Minari”



“Nomadland”



“Promising Young Woman”



“Sound of Metal”



“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Actor in a Leading Role



Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”



Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”



Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”



Gary Oldman, “Mank”



Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”



Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”



Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”



Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”



Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Director



Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”



Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”



David Fincher, “Mank”



Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”



Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”



Best Supporting Actor



Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”



Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Production Design

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Song

“Husavik” (“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”)

“Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Lo Sì (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”)

“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

International Feature

“Another Round,” Denmark

“Better Days,” Hong Kong

“Collective,” Romania

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Tunisia

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” Bosnia and Herzegovina

Documentary Short

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Best Documentary Feature

”Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Live-Action Short

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Animated Short Film

”Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes People”