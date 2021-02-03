2021 Golden Globe Nominations Revealed: See The Full List!

The Golden Globe nominations are here!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson joined the “Today” show to announce the 78th Golden Globe award nominations for some of the big categories. The rest of the nominations were announced on E! and Golden Globes digital channels.

The award show ceremony was shifted from January due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now be happening at the end of February.

The telecast will be bicoastal, with Tina appearing from The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City, while Amy holds down the fort at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton, where the ceremony is usually held.

This will mark Tina and Amy’s fourth time hosting the Globes together and their first time doing so in six years. The “Saturday Night Live” alums previously emceed the ceremony in 2013, 2014 and 2015.The Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, “Sound Of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over The Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

“Another Round”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two Of Us”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News Of The World”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas And The Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On The Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night In Miami…”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”

James Newton Howard, “News Of The World”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“FIGHT FOR YOU,” – JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“HEAR MY VOICE” – THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Music by: Daniel Pemberton, Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — THE LIFE AHEAD

Music by: Diane Warren, Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“SPEAK NOW” — ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth, Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“TIGRESS & TWEED” — THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Television Series, Drama

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Drama

Olivia Coleman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

Lily Collins, “Emily In Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”