2021 Golden Globe Award Nominations: Snubs & Surprises

The 2021 Golden Globe Award nominations were announced today and there were some pretty eyebrow raising moments.

David Fincher’s “Mank” topped out the film category with 6 nominations for best film drama, drama actor, supporting actress, score and screenplay.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” came in second place with 5 nominations.

“The Crown” was the most nominated show in the television category with 6 nods followed by “Schitt’s Creek” which earned 5. Followed by “Ozark” and “The Undoing” with 4 nominations.

Beloved Netflix hit, “Emily In Paris” earned a nomination for Best TV Musical or Comedy which shocked many people who reacted on social media with disbelief.

The star of the lovable series, Lily Collins also earned a nod for Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy. In this category, she will face off against fan favorites Catherine O’hara from “Schitt’s Creek,” Kaley Cuoco for “The Flight Attendant” along with Elle Fanning for “The Great” and Jane Levy star of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

The late Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous nomination for his portrayal of Levee in Netflix’s film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

History was made this year when three women received a nomination in the director’s category. Emerald Fennell got a nom for “Promising Young Woman,” Regina King for her directing debut of “One Night in Miami” and Chloe Zhao who scored a nod for “Nomadland.” Chloe also making history because she’s the first female of Asian descent to be recognized in the directing category.

Fan favorite series “The Mandalorian” snagged a nomination for best drama television series to the delight of fans.

Netflix hit series “Bridgeton” failed to nab a nomination despite being the streaming giant’s number one most-viewed show. It was announced in late January 2020 that it had been streamed by a record 82 million households and had been renewed for a second season.

Fans expressed their sadness on social media over “Da 5 bloods” being snubbed out of a nomination for this year’s Golden Globe Awards. Another fan favorite which was shut out was Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You.”

Zendaya was also snubbed for lead actress in “Malcolm & Marie,” which has previously garnered a lot of buzz from critics. The Sam Levinson film also stars John David Washington and was filmed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Schitt’s Creek,” which won a ton of Emmy’s during last year’s awards season was finally acknowledged by the Golden Globes this year. So while it’s not a surprise that the show would be nominated, it’s more a surprise that it’s only just now getting love from the HFPA.

“Promising Young Woman” was initially submitted for a comedy nomination, according to the LA Times, but ended up scoring a drama nomination.

The Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.