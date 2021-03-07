2021 Critics Choice Awards Winners List

The Critics Choice Awards host Taye Diggs kicked off the show with a musical round-up of the most popular TV shows and films nominated.

The actor hosted the live ceremony from The Barker Hang in Santa Monica with a combination of in-person and virtual presenters and winners just like the Golden Globes last week.

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Best Young Actor or Actress

Alan S. Kim, “Minari”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Best Comedy

“Palm Springs”

Best Comedy Special

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill”

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia”

Best Acting Ensemble

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso”

Best Drama Series

“The Crown”

Best Talk Show

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

Best Limited Series

“The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Movie Made for Television

“Hamilton”

Best Short-Form Series

“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler”

Best Song

“One Night in Miami,” “Speak Now”

Best: Director

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Cinematography

“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

Best Film Editing

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

Best Visual Effects

“Tenet”

Best Hair and Makeup

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Costume Design

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Production Design

“Mank”

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Original Screenplay

“Promising Young Woman”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Nomadland”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Minari”

Best Original Score

“Soul”

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Picture

“Nomadland”

